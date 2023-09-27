Blue Lime Pie reviews
Blue Lime Pie strain effects
Blue Lime Pie strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
v........9
September 27, 2023
Relaxed
Tastes nice and gives a nice strong body high
h........t
Today
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Gorgeous bright green and orange nugs with a fittingly beautiful sweet, smooth, hint of citrus flavor profile. Only a couple of tokes in I was hit with some deep relaxation. A couple rips later I got some face tingles and instant-smile turned on, followed with a blissful mood to match