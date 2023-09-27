Blue Lime Pie
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Blue Lime Pie effects are mostly calming.
Blue Lime Pie potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Lime Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Key Lime Pie and Blue Power. This strain is a fruity and floral hybrid that has a tropical and citrus flavor with hints of lavender and grape. Blue Lime Pie is 18-31% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue Lime Pie effects include relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Lime Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by SinCity Seeds, Blue Lime Pie features flavors like tropical, citrus, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool. The average price of Blue Lime Pie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a soothing and uplifting hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and happy while enjoying its delicious flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Lime Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blue Lime Pie strain effects
Blue Lime Pie strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
