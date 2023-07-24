Blue Milk reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Milk.
Blue Milk strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Blue Milk strain flavors
Blue Milk strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Blue Milk reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
g........9
July 24, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Uplifted
Fun funky fruity easily the yummiest strain out there
E........e
December 26, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Good god, this tastes so good, and is sooooo friggen smooth. I was relaxed having lots of fun, it’s not a very obvious high, and I was able to focus on video games. I have a 4/10 tolerance, and I was using a standard cart concentrate.
2........j
February 20, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
**MYRCENE** Berries, floral, tree fruits (all of them), sweet. I keep putting my nose in it. Tastes like a vegan-frosted-blueberry-milk. Delicate buds that are green purple and orange. The high is of the mind *almost* exclusively, contemplative and still. . . . quaint but exotic. . . lovely. . . nice .
k........z
March 15, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
I bought this strain in a cartridge. To me it's more vanilla than blueberry, but either way the flavor is great and doesn't leave me with a sore throat. Mildly uplifting without restlessness. I would definitely get this again.
c........1
April 29, 2024
Energetic
Focused
The favor profile on this one is kind of hard to explain. It’s really close to cereal milk with a muted but noticeable fruity marshmallow mix. It’s a fun and unique flavor, and it gives you an energetic focus with a relaxed mind.
M........a
February 1, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Crazy flavor profile on this one!
b........3
May 1, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Excelente para una día libre
s........5
September 3, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Probably one of the best strains I have ever had. Very happy feeling, honestly with it being a sativa-hybrid and me being someone with both severe anxiety and severe depression im surprised it gave such a up-lifing feeling instead of the effect of paranoia that sativas usually give me. Whoever created this strain thank you and congratulations you're definitely top 5 with this one and thats had to get to in my book.