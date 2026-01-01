Blue Peach is an indica-dominant hybrid (approximately 65% indica / 35% sativa) bred by Perfect Tree, crossing Blue 16 × Peach Ozz. With THC levels typically in the 25–30% range, this strain is known for its high potency and heavy resin production. It offers a rich, fruit-forward profile featuring sweet peach, tropical candy, and creamy citrus layered with subtle earthy spice and light gas. Dominant terpenes are commonly reported as Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene, contributing to its sweet, citrusy aroma with peppery and herbal undertones. The high begins with a mild cerebral lift before quickly settling into a deeply relaxing, narcotic body effect that can be quite heavy at higher doses. Ideal for evening use, Blue Peach is a go-to for experienced consumers seeking strong relaxation, stress relief, and a flavorful, dessert-style smoke.