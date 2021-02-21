I love this strain. And I don't typically like sativas. It's tastes sweet, and gave me a feeling I want to experience over and over again. I think the best part about it was that it got me out of my head!! I felt creative, focused, uplifted (but not anxious)... I got plenty of things done, I could multi-task and relax while doing so (NEVER possible for me), and when I played a game with my family I gave the funniest answers to the questions. LOOOVVVEEE.