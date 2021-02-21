stock photo similar to Peach Ozz
HybridTHC 15%CBD 0%
Peach Ozz
aka Peach Oz
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Peach Ozz effects are mostly energizing.
Peach Ozz potency is higher THC than average.
Peach Ozz, aka "Peach Oz," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Oz Kush and Peach Rings. This strain produces a full-body high accompanied by a cerebral head buzz. The effects of Peach Ozz will make you feel motivated, chatty, and ready to take on any task. This strain features a notable flavor profile with sweet and peachy flavors that will remind you of candy. The aroma is more earthy than sweet. Medical marijuana patients choose Peach Ozz to help relieve symptoms associated with conditions like chronic headaches, depression and fatigue. Growers say this strain flowers into dark green buds with purple and white trichomes. Peach Ozz was originally bred by Dying Breed. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Peach OzzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Peach Ozz strain effects
Peach Ozz strain flavors
Peach Ozz strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Peach Ozz products near you
Similar to Peach Ozz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Peach Ozz strain reviews18
Read all reviews
T........A
February 21, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
C........6
April 5, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
p........k
September 13, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly