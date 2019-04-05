Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Would be 5 stars, but it doesn’t taste quite as amazing as it smells. It’s also makes me very hungry, but I do enjoy eating so this is pretty subjective. Definitely a good strain to intake before dinner.
I grew this and while it was a beautiful heavy yielding plant with dark blue buds and a kenon sherb taste ...which was exactly as described in Plugs description it was far to heady for me. Made me realise im an indica man. If you like Sativa’s you will like this.
I have never had a strain taste so good. Picked this up as a recommendation from my favorite bartender, Jennifer, at Hangar 420 in Snohomish (killer deals at this dispo, ya'll so if you are in this area, make a stop..anyway Blue Sherbert...Mfused cartridge...smoking while watching some TV, I have A...