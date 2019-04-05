ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Doldoe
Member since 2019
if you wanna sleep, feel like a wet noodle? totally indica hybrid.
Avatar for OTE93
Member since 2019
Just an okay strain to me. Very relaxed. Smoke before/after work or before bed. Mines came with a lot of sticks in it which I didn’t like. Check out my other reviews on YouTube/OTE93
Avatar for imlilkennedy
Member since 2019
Would be 5 stars, but it doesn’t taste quite as amazing as it smells. It’s also makes me very hungry, but I do enjoy eating so this is pretty subjective. Definitely a good strain to intake before dinner.
Avatar for SoggySquirrel
Member since 2016
I grew this and while it was a beautiful heavy yielding plant with dark blue buds and a kenon sherb taste ...which was exactly as described in Plugs description it was far to heady for me. Made me realise im an indica man. If you like Sativa’s you will like this.
Avatar for Barfk
Member since 2019
Makes you feel bare relaxed n shit
Avatar for CarlosRotary
Member since 2019
Tremenda cepa , me gusta su sabor le digo King Pine
Avatar for dottieB77
Member since 2014
I have never had a strain taste so good. Picked this up as a recommendation from my favorite bartender, Jennifer, at Hangar 420 in Snohomish (killer deals at this dispo, ya'll so if you are in this area, make a stop..anyway Blue Sherbert...Mfused cartridge...smoking while watching some TV, I have A...
