this is a really smooth high it relaxes your body 💯i recommend this strain to all cannabis users . hmm 🤔 the only con to this is dry mouth 🙅 lol i hate dry mouth😣! i would also recommend you have a nice bottle water when smoking blue sky 💯💯💯👌👌
Quickly became one of my favorite strains. I have a lot of issues that I turn to MM for, and this strain fixes almost all of them at once. Depression, anxiety, insomnia, nausea, pain, and vertigo all vanished at once. I felt super uplifted and every song I listened to felt incredible and I could fee...