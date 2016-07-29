ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Sky
  4. Reviews

Blue Sky reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Sky.

Reviews

38

Avatar for TokinLady
Member since 2018
On of my favorite go too strain. Just fly away!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for Alexiswilson420
Member since 2018
this is a really smooth high it relaxes your body 💯i recommend this strain to all cannabis users . hmm 🤔 the only con to this is dry mouth 🙅 lol i hate dry mouth😣! i would also recommend you have a nice bottle water when smoking blue sky 💯💯💯👌👌
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for fjassojr
Member since 2018
Super good mellow strain. When you find it but a good stash. It’s worth it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Creative
Avatar for godess54
Member since 2018
First time trying this strain. Felt it’s effects about 5 to 10 minutes in. I feel spacey, light tingling throughout my body and very relaxed. A new favorite of mine.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Blue SkyUser uploaded image of Blue SkyUser uploaded image of Blue SkyUser uploaded image of Blue SkyUser uploaded image of Blue Sky
more
photos
Avatar for funkyplayer
Member since 2016
Really strong strain. Immediately gave me the munchies. Euphoric. Negative is the taste. Herbal earthy. Not good
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Galahardt
Member since 2016
Amazing flavor. Spectacular head high. Über unwinder.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for LemonDrops
Member since 2017
Quickly became one of my favorite strains. I have a lot of issues that I turn to MM for, and this strain fixes almost all of them at once. Depression, anxiety, insomnia, nausea, pain, and vertigo all vanished at once. I felt super uplifted and every song I listened to felt incredible and I could fee...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Hpresti
Member since 2017
Tied with blue dream as my favorite strain. Makes me feel like I’m one of those blue guys from Avatar😂 Great for daytime use
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted