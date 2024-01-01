stock photo similar to Blue Suede Shoes
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Blue Suede Shoes

Blue Suede Shoes is a cannabis strain from Oakland, CA-based seed brand Zeed Vault. Blue Suede Shoes is a cross of Blue 16 x 92 LA OG. We’re still learning about this strain so leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Blue Suede Shoes

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blue Suede Shoes products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blue Suede Shoes near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Blue Suede Shoes strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight