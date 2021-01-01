Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Blue Thunder

Hybrid
Picture of Blue Thunder
stock photo similar to blue thunder
THC 18%CBD Myrcene

Blue Thunder potency is higher than average.

No reviews or effects reported yet

Blue Thunder is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Blue Thunder. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Blue Thunder near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Compare prices on Blue Thunder nugs near you

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blue Thunder

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Blue Thunder reviews1

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Blue Thunder terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Blue Thunder is myrcene, followed by pinene and limonene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Pinene(pine)Limonene(citrus)

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Blue Thunder