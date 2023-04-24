I love the fragrant odor & taste of blueberry and diesel, that is very spicy and throaty on the hit. Full peak of high set in about 20 minutes after smoking a bowl. Very relaxing mind and body. Closing my eyes after taking a hit, focusing on the body I could feel pain dripping off of me like water and being replaced with a nice relaxed tingle. It didn't take long for this strain to stimulate my appetite. I felt restful and at peace, probably enough I could have fallen asleep. I will remember this strain the next time I have insomnia or help with appetite stimulation. Probably good for stormy days, staying inside watching something with plenty of things to eat. I felt a little dizzy at the peak of the high, mostly when I turned my head to either side quickly. With this in mind, I wouldn't recommend this strain for activities that make you turn your head frequently.