Blue Tommyz
Btm
Hybrid
Relaxed
Energetic
Focused
Butter
Blueberry
Blue Cheese
Blue Tommyz effects are mostly calming.
Blue Tommyz is a marijuana strain bred by Backpack Boyz. We’re still learning about the effects of this strain. If you’ve smoked Blue Tommyz, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Blue Tommyz strain effects
Reported by 22 real people like you
Blue Tommyz strain flavors
Blue Tommyz strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Blue Tommyz strain reviews(22)
c........n
April 24, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
KILLER! I got the Backpack Boyz eighth. Very strong blueberry aftertaste left in your mouth. no cotton mouth thank god. It only took one, shared, average sized bong bowl to get me stoned and I'm usually a 2 bowl girl. The flower itself is beautiful. Lots of crystals and bright blue leaves. Super happy with this strain. Definitely helped chill me out when I was stressing out but still had enough energy to go about and handle business without a foggy mind. Perfect middle of the morning smoke. 👌🏼Sweet, buttery, deep blueberry clouds 🫠
C........0
May 14, 2021
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I love the fragrant odor & taste of blueberry and diesel, that is very spicy and throaty on the hit. Full peak of high set in about 20 minutes after smoking a bowl. Very relaxing mind and body. Closing my eyes after taking a hit, focusing on the body I could feel pain dripping off of me like water and being replaced with a nice relaxed tingle. It didn't take long for this strain to stimulate my appetite. I felt restful and at peace, probably enough I could have fallen asleep. I will remember this strain the next time I have insomnia or help with appetite stimulation. Probably good for stormy days, staying inside watching something with plenty of things to eat. I felt a little dizzy at the peak of the high, mostly when I turned my head to either side quickly. With this in mind, I wouldn't recommend this strain for activities that make you turn your head frequently.
G........n
September 8, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
It definitely gives you a calm mellowed feeling made me talkative and was in a very good mood this statin is definitely something you can chill lay down and watch movies until you crash