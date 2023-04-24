Blue Tommyz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Tommyz.
Blue Tommyz strain effects
Reported by 22 real people like you
Blue Tommyz strain flavors
Blue Tommyz strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........n
April 24, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
KILLER! I got the Backpack Boyz eighth. Very strong blueberry aftertaste left in your mouth. no cotton mouth thank god. It only took one, shared, average sized bong bowl to get me stoned and I'm usually a 2 bowl girl. The flower itself is beautiful. Lots of crystals and bright blue leaves. Super happy with this strain. Definitely helped chill me out when I was stressing out but still had enough energy to go about and handle business without a foggy mind. Perfect middle of the morning smoke. 👌🏼Sweet, buttery, deep blueberry clouds 🫠
K........0
April 10, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Smoked .5 grams of flower. And it smells and tastes like blue cheese. I also taste blueberries that’s pleasant to the nose. Takes a bit (10 minutes) to feel tingles of the lower part of my body. Overall, it’s underwhelming and plenty of other strains I would choose before this one. *everyday smoker here aka heavy user!
G........n
September 8, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
Talkative
It definitely gives you a calm mellowed feeling made me talkative and was in a very good mood this statin is definitely something you can chill lay down and watch movies until you crash
B........8
December 8, 2021
Very different taste (like kitchen spices) foody taste, diesel then piney smell. Hits hards!!! One hit and pass type of hard hits. Type of high: Super mellow and uplifting but also pain relief. Not for beginners. “Almost gives a texture on my tough but not in a shitty way.” Hope this was helpful.🔥💨
e........1
January 2, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Interesting strain more of a upper body high it taste good but it also kinda tastes like you hacked some random plant open and it smelt like chemicals
J........2
December 9, 2020
Hungry
Sleepy
This strain is super tasty
B........t
May 19, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
If you’re an OG smoker this will sit right beside you and watch the sunset.🌅 Trying it right now while typing and watching Breaking Bad and it’s the coziest binge I’ve ever done in ages.
C........0
May 14, 2021
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I love the fragrant odor & taste of blueberry and diesel, that is very spicy and throaty on the hit. Full peak of high set in about 20 minutes after smoking a bowl. Very relaxing mind and body. Closing my eyes after taking a hit, focusing on the body I could feel pain dripping off of me like water and being replaced with a nice relaxed tingle. It didn't take long for this strain to stimulate my appetite. I felt restful and at peace, probably enough I could have fallen asleep. I will remember this strain the next time I have insomnia or help with appetite stimulation. Probably good for stormy days, staying inside watching something with plenty of things to eat. I felt a little dizzy at the peak of the high, mostly when I turned my head to either side quickly. With this in mind, I wouldn't recommend this strain for activities that make you turn your head frequently.