Blue Trane is a cut with a mysterious heritage. These seeds were acquired while Colorado Seed Inc.’s head grower was cultivating strains in Hawaii and have since been stabilized and sown elsewhere. Known for its pleasant indica-dominant effects, Blue Trane offers an unexpectedly heady stimuli some have described as psychedelic that melts away into a relaxing body high that sticks to the bones.    

