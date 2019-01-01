Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Blue Trane is a cut with a mysterious heritage. These seeds were acquired while Colorado Seed Inc.’s head grower was cultivating strains in Hawaii and have since been stabilized and sown elsewhere. Known for its pleasant indica-dominant effects, Blue Trane offers an unexpectedly heady stimuli some have described as psychedelic that melts away into a relaxing body high that sticks to the bones.