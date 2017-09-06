ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Widow reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Widow.

Effects

Show all

281 people reported 2345 effects
Happy 56%
Relaxed 53%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 44%
Sleepy 27%
Pain 45%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 29%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

379

Avatar for ToastyNoodles
Member since 2019
I love this strain. I get it from my BC LP and the buds are awesome. I'll have some Blue Widow when I'm feeling super anxious or stressed out. Completely levels me out and keeps me calm and clear headed. Can't over do it though, it will put you on "couch-mode" real quick. I also like having a few p...
Avatar for mjblooper
Member since 2019
Didn’t care for the flavor and I think it’s a bit skunky. The high is mellow and pleasant but I felt like I had to smoke too much to achieve the desired results.
Avatar for Mary_Jane_Stoner
Member since 2018
I find Blue Widow to be a very chill smoking experience. Kind of an even-keel feeling. I enjoy chatting and writing while under its spell. Great for both my anxiety and depression. Relaxing without feeling overly sluggish. Good for anytime day or night. Citrusy, earthy taste. Would surely purchase a...
Avatar for Jamie2bears
Member since 2019
A perfect combination of two legendary amazing strains both relaxing and euphoric, also tremendously eases my pain, I suffer from rheumatoid arthritis.
Photos

Avatar for BongoHitter
Member since 2019
One of the best strains smoked to date. Dank like an OG, and punches hard. First toke I took a passed out half hour later. I just took two and I'm mangled, it's a new favourite
Avatar for jrfwillowtree
Member since 2018
one of my favorite strains all time, inly difference with this and amnesia is blue widow makes me feel more tired and lazy
Avatar for Greenpot82
Member since 2019
Great taste, bag appeal and relaxing effect. Not the most potent, atleast the two phenos ive tried but a nice warm high that suits me best at night. Is better than other recent strains I’ve tried when it comes to pain relief. Has taken my ear infection pain and oral nerve pain down more than a few n...
Avatar for thenewfieguy
Member since 2019
its like white widow but worse
