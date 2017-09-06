We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 56%
Relaxed 53%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 44%
Sleepy 27%
Pain 45%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 29%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 4%
Reviews
379
ToastyNoodles
Member since 2019
I love this strain. I get it from my BC LP and the buds are awesome. I'll have some Blue Widow when I'm feeling super anxious or stressed out. Completely levels me out and keeps me calm and clear headed. Can't over do it though, it will put you on "couch-mode" real quick. I also like having a few p...
I find Blue Widow to be a very chill smoking experience. Kind of an even-keel feeling. I enjoy chatting and writing while under its spell. Great for both my anxiety and depression. Relaxing without feeling overly sluggish. Good for anytime day or night. Citrusy, earthy taste. Would surely purchase a...
Great taste, bag appeal and relaxing effect. Not the most potent, atleast the two phenos ive tried but a nice warm high that suits me best at night. Is better than other recent strains I’ve tried when it comes to pain relief. Has taken my ear infection pain and oral nerve pain down more than a few n...