Blue Wonder reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Wonder.

Avatar for polymyxin
Member since 2016
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Greenwill84
Member since 2016
I picked up a couple of buds of this because it's base is the Blueberry; which is my favorite all time strain. But when mixed with this particular sativa strain the effects are amazing. After medicating with this I think I found a new favorite. It was able to greatly relieve my anxiety and depressi...
EuphoricHappyUplifted
