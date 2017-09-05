Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
If your gonna blaze this strain do it on a boring evening at home or after work and your not planning on going anywhere but space. This creeper will take away all your pains even my rotator cup spasms. Lost a star on the anxiety/paranoia but it was more of a "am I forgetting something important" fee...