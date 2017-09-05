ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Zombie
  4. Reviews

Blue Zombie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Zombie.

Reviews

17

Avatar for DarkMagician6667
Member since 2019
blue Zombie was a strain I tried to assist my sleeping, in case I couldn't get blue Dream, It had an amazing affect on my happiness levels. I'm now looking for that strain and seeds.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Charles420mane
Member since 2019
The firestation in Tulsa and Wagoner has this magnificent strain. One of my top 5 strains I've tried this year thus far
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Tokelahoman
Member since 2018
Treehouse in Tulsa got it and its the straight up TOPS! smell good taste good and great body high as its a deep indica!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for eajh
Member since 2018
If you’re looking for a relaxing strain, this is totally it. I feel like I’m sinking into the ocean with this strain. 10/10 would recommend 😴
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Blue ZombieUser uploaded image of Blue ZombieUser uploaded image of Blue ZombieUser uploaded image of Blue ZombieUser uploaded image of Blue ZombieUser uploaded image of Blue ZombieUser uploaded image of Blue Zombie
more
photos
Avatar for 2318008
Member since 2015
Nice mellow taste. Relaxing, Body stress melts away. Not heavy good for after evening meal movie. Or a B.S sestion. Either way slept good.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Whodat105
Member since 2015
If your gonna blaze this strain do it on a boring evening at home or after work and your not planning on going anywhere but space. This creeper will take away all your pains even my rotator cup spasms. Lost a star on the anxiety/paranoia but it was more of a "am I forgetting something important" fee...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy