Blue Zushi from TenCo is a legend in the making that very few people have yet had the pleasure to smoke in 2023. Luckily I was blessed to have tried this excellent strain in this summer’s Zalympix. The visuals on this strain are simple, old school and green. Nothing too fancy but covered in trichs. The nose is what I would call wintery which means what your mom’s house smells like on Christmas. Smells of candy ,pine, spice and a bit of mint. The effects are strong with a bright and alert, clear headed high. If you’re lucky enough to get this from TenCo their cut is definitely more on the sativa side of the fence. This girl has legs too keeping you insanely high for a long time. This is most definitely a banger and we’ll be smoking this shit for a long time to come.