- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
A........e
July 4, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This is by far the best strain I’ve ever smoked in my life. Smoothest hits. Absolutely no cough. I felt like I was smoking the top class of weed. This is the elon musk of weed bro. Nugs so sticky they leave my hands feelin like I was playin with elmers glue. This is how rap songs about strains start yo. When you smoke this shit you gonna be just amazed at taste and overall appeal. Get you a bag of zushi and jawn will change your life I promise you.
q........k
December 31, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Walking through the streets of Soho listening to Black Sabbath Sweet Leaf. Leave that image in your head and imagine how sweet it must’ve felt. Last day of 2021. Walking in with a nice amount of this beautiful strain. Love it! One of many this year I hope. First Review !!
b........r
November 17, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Great early morning up to the mid afternoon kind of strain. Very clear headed high with a deep relaxation throughout the body. Not a couch lock necessarily, but definitely slows down your joints and relaxes the muscles. No dry mouth or eyes, but a rather tingling in my legs (gentle, like a hum). Mentally I find this strain quite uplifting, as I said it's a fantastic start to the morning or one's day. I was quite hungry before taking a few hits and now my hunger is nicely curbed (brunch is in an hour), but I'll definitely be ready to eat. The relaxation physically definitely doesn't translate mentally, my fingers are heavy as I type this but I'm still able to give this review my full focus.
l........a
October 18, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Blue Zushi from TenCo is a legend in the making that very few people have yet had the pleasure to smoke in 2023. Luckily I was blessed to have tried this excellent strain in this summer’s Zalympix. The visuals on this strain are simple, old school and green. Nothing too fancy but covered in trichs. The nose is what I would call wintery which means what your mom’s house smells like on Christmas. Smells of candy ,pine, spice and a bit of mint. The effects are strong with a bright and alert, clear headed high. If you’re lucky enough to get this from TenCo their cut is definitely more on the sativa side of the fence. This girl has legs too keeping you insanely high for a long time. This is most definitely a banger and we’ll be smoking this shit for a long time to come.
x........d
May 5, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
my experience wasn’t with the freshest flower, but it still had great effects! I felt very focused and relaxed without much drowsiness - like it turned off the part of my brain that is constantly scanning for danger. Absolutely a feel good and creative strain :)
S........t
June 16, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Very Stoney sativa. Smooth smoke. Doesn’t leave you blasted but in a good way. Let’s you get shit done without the spacey ughhh feeling. But don’t get me wrong your going to be very stoned, best way I can say it would be imagine being at your peak highness without ever crossing over into I’m down for the count. Beautiful bag appeal, best I’ve scene in a while. Bursting with colors and frost. If you can get your hands on this strain, I highly recommend it as I think this strain would appeal to so many different types of smokers.
d........9
January 5, 2022
the tastes this beautiful strain leaves lingering on your tastebuds is more like a mixed berry and raw vanilla.. with a powerful euphoric high this strain is not to be missed out on
a........0
September 16, 2023
Aroused
Sleepy
Absolutely mind blowing high, hits hard and makes you cough up a lung. If you buy from a reputable source it should be almost fully purplish blue. Super potent smell, hints of blueberry earth. The type of strain that is best in a joint so you can taste it. This shit is top tier man, this the type of strain to make you see your dead relatives, in a good way tho you know. not meant for the weak