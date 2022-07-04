Great early morning up to the mid afternoon kind of strain. Very clear headed high with a deep relaxation throughout the body. Not a couch lock necessarily, but definitely slows down your joints and relaxes the muscles. No dry mouth or eyes, but a rather tingling in my legs (gentle, like a hum). Mentally I find this strain quite uplifting, as I said it's a fantastic start to the morning or one's day. I was quite hungry before taking a few hits and now my hunger is nicely curbed (brunch is in an hour), but I'll definitely be ready to eat. The relaxation physically definitely doesn't translate mentally, my fingers are heavy as I type this but I'm still able to give this review my full focus.