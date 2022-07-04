Blue Zushi
Blue Zushi is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing Zkittlez and Kush Mints. The effects of Blue Zushi are believed to be euphoric and relaxing. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Blue Zushi for stress and cachexia. The dominant terpenes are limonene and caryophyllene, creating a sweet, and slightly tropical nose that tastes
Blue Zushi strain effects
Blue Zushi strain flavors
Blue Zushi strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
Blue Zushi strain reviews57
A........e
July 4, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
q........k
December 31, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
b........r
November 17, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused