Hybrid

Blue Zushi

Blue Zushi is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing Zkittlez and Kush Mints. The effects of Blue Zushi are believed to be euphoric and relaxing. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Blue Zushi for stress and cachexia. The dominant terpenes are limonene and caryophyllene, creating a sweet, and slightly tropical nose that tastes

Blue Zushi strain effects

Reported by 57 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Euphoric

Tingly

Blue Zushi strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    18% of people say it helps with Stress
Blue Zushi strain reviews57

July 4, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This is by far the best strain I’ve ever smoked in my life. Smoothest hits. Absolutely no cough. I felt like I was smoking the top class of weed. This is the elon musk of weed bro. Nugs so sticky they leave my hands feelin like I was playin with elmers glue. This is how rap songs about strains start yo. When you smoke this shit you gonna be just amazed at taste and overall appeal. Get you a bag of zushi and jawn will change your life I promise you.
38 people found this helpful
December 31, 2021
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Walking through the streets of Soho listening to Black Sabbath Sweet Leaf. Leave that image in your head and imagine how sweet it must’ve felt. Last day of 2021. Walking in with a nice amount of this beautiful strain. Love it! One of many this year I hope. First Review !!
23 people found this helpful
November 17, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Great early morning up to the mid afternoon kind of strain. Very clear headed high with a deep relaxation throughout the body. Not a couch lock necessarily, but definitely slows down your joints and relaxes the muscles. No dry mouth or eyes, but a rather tingling in my legs (gentle, like a hum). Mentally I find this strain quite uplifting, as I said it's a fantastic start to the morning or one's day. I was quite hungry before taking a few hits and now my hunger is nicely curbed (brunch is in an hour), but I'll definitely be ready to eat. The relaxation physically definitely doesn't translate mentally, my fingers are heavy as I type this but I'm still able to give this review my full focus.
17 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Blue Zushi strain genetics

Strain parent
KhM
Kush Mints
parent
Blue Zushi
BZu
Blue Zushi