Blueberry Charm
HybridTHC 13%CBG 1%
stock photo similar to Blueberry Charm
Blueberry Charm
BC
Hybrid
Terpinolene
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Blueberry Charm potency is lower THC than average.
write a review
Blueberry Charm is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Black Charm. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blueberry Charm is 13% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Bred by unknown breeders, Blueberry Charm features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Blueberry Charm typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Blueberry Charm’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Charm, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Blueberry CharmOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blueberry Charm products near you
Similar to Blueberry Charm near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—