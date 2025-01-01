Blueberry Charm is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Black Charm. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blueberry Charm is 13% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Bred by unknown breeders, Blueberry Charm features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Blueberry Charm typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Blueberry Charm’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Charm, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







