Blueberry Muffin #4 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Muffin #4.

Blueberry Muffin #4 effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
14% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
14% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
14% of people report feeling hungry
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
Inflammation
14% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain

Blueberry Muffin #4 reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Blueberry
14% of people taste the flavor blueberry
Citrus
14% of people taste the flavor citrus
Sweet
14% of people taste the flavor sweet

