Blueberry Muffin #4

Picture of Blueberry Muffin #4
stock photo similar to blueberry muffin #4
THC 21%CBD Myrcene

Blueberry Muffin #4 effects are mostly calming.

Blueberry Muffin #4 potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
blueberry
top effect
hungry

Blueberry Muffin #4 is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Blueberry Muffin #4. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Blueberry Muffin #4 effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

7 people told us about effects:
Hungry
14% of people report feeling hungry
Relaxed
14% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
14% of people report feeling sleepy
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
Inflammation
14% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain

Blueberry Muffin #4 reported flavors

1 people told us about flavors:
Blueberry
14% of people taste the flavor blueberry
Citrus
14% of people taste the flavor citrus
Sweet
14% of people taste the flavor sweet

Blueberry Muffin #4 reviews8

Blueberry Muffin #4 terpenes

The most abundant terpene in Blueberry Muffin #4 is myrcene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

