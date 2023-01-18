Blueberry Octane reviews
Blueberry Octane strain effects
Blueberry Octane strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
C........k
January 18, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Took this camping. Very energizing. Clear, focused energy, no glued to the chair for this strain. Kept us warm and toasty all night. Chopped more than enough firewood and rewarded ourselves by eating a whole turkey, which was amazing as well.
g........5
September 18, 2022
Energetic
Focused
It will creep on you I rolled a gram joint and I'm a regular smoke and I get medicated everytime
v........u
February 28, 2023
By far my favorite strain! Top number one! I would say this is the MDMA of strains! Very euphoric, but with energy and vibrance. Highly recommend!