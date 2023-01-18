Blueberry Octane reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Octane.

Blueberry Octane strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Creative

Blueberry Octane strain helps with

January 18, 2023
Took this camping. Very energizing. Clear, focused energy, no glued to the chair for this strain. Kept us warm and toasty all night. Chopped more than enough firewood and rewarded ourselves by eating a whole turkey, which was amazing as well.
7 people found this helpful
September 18, 2022
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
It will creep on you I rolled a gram joint and I'm a regular smoke and I get medicated everytime
6 people found this helpful
February 28, 2023
By far my favorite strain! Top number one! I would say this is the MDMA of strains! Very euphoric, but with energy and vibrance. Highly recommend!
1 person found this helpful

