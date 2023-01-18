stock photo similar to Blueberry Octane
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Blueberry Octane
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Blueberry Octane effects are mostly energizing.
Blueberry Octane potency is higher THC than average.
Blueberry Octane is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Jet Fuel Gelato and Blueberry Cookies. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, focused, and creative. Blueberry Octane has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blueberry Octane, before let us know! Leave a review.
Blueberry Octane strain effects
Blueberry Octane strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
Blueberry Octane strain reviews
C........k
January 18, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
g........5
September 18, 2022
Energetic
Focused
v........u
February 28, 2023