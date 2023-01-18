stock photo similar to Blueberry Octane
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Blueberry Octane

Blueberry Octane is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Jet Fuel Gelato and Blueberry Cookies. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, focused, and creative. Blueberry Octane has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blueberry Octane, before let us know! Leave a review.

Blueberry Octane strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Creative

Blueberry Octane strain helps with

Similar to Blueberry Octane near Ashburn, VA

Blueberry Octane strain reviews5

January 18, 2023
Took this camping. Very energizing. Clear, focused energy, no glued to the chair for this strain. Kept us warm and toasty all night. Chopped more than enough firewood and rewarded ourselves by eating a whole turkey, which was amazing as well.
September 18, 2022
It will creep on you I rolled a gram joint and I'm a regular smoke and I get medicated everytime
February 28, 2023
By far my favorite strain! Top number one! I would say this is the MDMA of strains! Very euphoric, but with energy and vibrance. Highly recommend!
Strain spotlight

Blueberry Octane strain genetics