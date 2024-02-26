Blueberry Syrup reviews
Blueberry Syrup strain effects
Reported by 2 real people like you
Blueberry Syrup strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Anorexia
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
d........2
February 26, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
it’s a creeper i’ll tell you that much. this stuff got me all creeky deeky!
K........8
August 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Picked up a Oz of this from one of my friends. Swore to me it was the best tasting strain he had ever co e across. Usually I'm always disappointed. Not this time. O no not me, not us. I'm we were really really high. I mean was was tore up 😉 😆 it was one of the best tasting strains I have had. Red dragon still holds the gold for me 🫡