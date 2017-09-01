Blush by Gastown is a balanced hybrid strain with uplifting cerebral effects and relaxing physical attributes. This strain tends to symptoms of depression by elevating the consumer’s mood with an intense, smile-inducing euphoria. This smiley head-high slowly dissolves into the body, saddling the limbs with a calming weight that allows the consumer to relax and relinquish stressful thoughts. Enjoy Blush near the end of the day to maximize its stress relieving qualities.