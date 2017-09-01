ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blush
  • Leafly flower of Blush

Hybrid

Blush

Blush

Blush by Gastown is a balanced hybrid strain with uplifting cerebral effects and relaxing physical attributes. This strain tends to symptoms of depression by elevating the consumer’s mood with an intense, smile-inducing euphoria. This smiley head-high slowly dissolves into the body, saddling the limbs with a calming weight that allows the consumer to relax and relinquish stressful thoughts. Enjoy Blush near the end of the day to maximize its stress relieving qualities.    

Reviews

3

Avatar for thatcha
Member since 2017
blush is a strong pepper taste with a hard hit but it rushes through your head and drop to your body like no other it one of my favorites , highly recommend
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Redlogik
Member since 2018
Really nice flower from gastown great for daytime use and treating anxiety and the bud are covered in crystal bright Green loved this one
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Blush