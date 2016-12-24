Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Grew this strain outdoor last year. Yeild was amazing crystals just covered the whole bud. It had its very own unique smell and it tasted just like it smelt. Highly recommended for anyone that grows and want something a little different
Wow, what a nice smoke and taste. Good old Bob gave me a nice punch to the lungs on my first hit via 12 inch glass beaker bong. The taste wasn't over powering but was definitely their. I loved how 10 minutes pasted after only one hit and I could still taste the bud. It sticks with you. The high is...