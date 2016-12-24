ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Tird
Member since 2019
One of the best strains I have ever tried! It’s a creeper ..you get High and then pow another level of high.. an uplifting giggly fun high
EnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for vogbeide
Member since 2018
I fucking love this strain
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Neeno89
Member since 2016
Bob saget is a full house of flavor it’s pungent odor and distinct smell are amazing and the taste is very sweet with a hint of pine a great sativa for doing a bit of painting or browsing the internet
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Gettsy
Member since 2018
bob sagat is king
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for LeftRights
Member since 2019
Perfect for all day use. Delicious also.
EuphoricRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for SlabDabSquad710
Member since 2018
Grew this strain outdoor last year. Yeild was amazing crystals just covered the whole bud. It had its very own unique smell and it tasted just like it smelt. Highly recommended for anyone that grows and want something a little different
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
Avatar for BigJohnChron
Member since 2018
Wow, what a nice smoke and taste. Good old Bob gave me a nice punch to the lungs on my first hit via 12 inch glass beaker bong. The taste wasn't over powering but was definitely their. I loved how 10 minutes pasted after only one hit and I could still taste the bud. It sticks with you. The high is...
EuphoricHappyRelaxed