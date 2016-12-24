ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Bob Saget is a stimulating sativa that won 2nd place at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup. This addled comedian gets the heart pumping, stimulating the consumer to the point of agitation. But fear not, the energy subsides and settles into an uplifted, cerebral haze that is lucid, yet spacey. As this strong sativa fades, expect a stoney crash that represents Saget’s latent Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Afghani genetics. 

Avatar for Kara5837
Member since 2017
So I like to start off by saying this is the best strains I ever tried and I have tried many. I never felt the need to write a review about any strain until now. I have thyroid problems along with low blood pressure and low blood sugar so I'm always getting panic attacks and anxiety. I can tell you...
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for IceBoneKillah
Member since 2016
This strain feels 100% sativa at first but had me drifting to sleep after a while. Was told a 70/30 S/I split. Fruity sweet sage smell with a chem undertone. Effects remind me of the strain Star Dawg, very cerebral high that lasts but starts to wear you out. Would be difficult to be very productive ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for BlazeRunner84
Member since 2017
Very very high!! I was still very productive and loving life. I love to smoke it before working out. It's just hard to find in the Central Valley.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for SlabDabSquad710
Member since 2018
Grew this strain outdoor last year. Yeild was amazing crystals just covered the whole bud. It had its very own unique smell and it tasted just like it smelt. Highly recommended for anyone that grows and want something a little different
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Gettsy
Member since 2018
bob sagat is king
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
SAGE
