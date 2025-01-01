Bob87
Bob87 effects are mostly energizing.
Bob87 is a sativa weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Bob Hope x 1987. We are still learning about Bob87 and its effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bob87, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Bob87 strain effects
Bob87 strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
