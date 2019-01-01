Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bog Seeds’ Bog Blue Kush crosses their Blue Moon Rocks and Sour Bubble. One of their top-shelf indicas, this high-THC strain will leave you floating on a cloud and ready to cozy up for a nap. Its thick, rich flavor has notes of blueberry, lavender, and kush that linger like smoke in a hazy room.