Bog Seeds’ Bog Blue Kush crosses their Blue Moon Rocks and Sour Bubble. One of their top-shelf indicas, this high-THC strain will leave you floating on a cloud and ready to cozy up for a nap. Its thick, rich flavor has notes of blueberry, lavender, and kush that linger like smoke in a hazy room.

Lineage

First strain parent
Sour Bubble
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Moon Rocks
parent
Strain
Bog Blue Kush