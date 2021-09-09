Bomb Cyclone reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bomb Cyclone.
Bomb Cyclone strain effects
Bomb Cyclone strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bomb Cyclone reviews
D........y
September 9, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Considering that Bomb Cyclone is a cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, I put my PJs on and was ready for night-night. Instead, this one definitely has a lot more sativa spunk than I expected, and I kept going for hours. I was focused watching TV, and hours went by. The head stone is strong, but not enough to knock you out. I had a bit of the clumsies and moved slower, but was mentally still attuned and able to converse without much problem. Munchies set in hours on. I had one giant 1/8 nug, which was hard on the outside. Smell was piney and eucalyptus. Taste was similar with minty effect. Have to add that I hated the container--it was hard to open, and is not airtight. Bad for storage odor and freshness. Good to relax and enjoy music or TV with. Good for pain. Great Hybrid!!
j........t
September 5, 2021
I’ve been wanting to try the Houseplant products for a while. I’m a big fan of wedding cake so I have this a try. My tolerance is fairly decent, but this definitely had a punch above the usual suspects. Sticky buds, and a little more energized than I’m used to. Just enough paranoia to re-evaluate my life. Definitely isn’t indica leaning… played cod for hours. Felt like it was real life… strategic af.