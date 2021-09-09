Considering that Bomb Cyclone is a cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, I put my PJs on and was ready for night-night. Instead, this one definitely has a lot more sativa spunk than I expected, and I kept going for hours. I was focused watching TV, and hours went by. The head stone is strong, but not enough to knock you out. I had a bit of the clumsies and moved slower, but was mentally still attuned and able to converse without much problem. Munchies set in hours on. I had one giant 1/8 nug, which was hard on the outside. Smell was piney and eucalyptus. Taste was similar with minty effect. Have to add that I hated the container--it was hard to open, and is not airtight. Bad for storage odor and freshness. Good to relax and enjoy music or TV with. Good for pain. Great Hybrid!!