Bomb Cyclone
BCy
Hybrid
Talkative
Euphoric
Focused
Mint
Pine
Bomb Cyclone effects are mostly calming.
Bomb Cyclone is a hybrid marijuana strain from Houseplant, a cannabis company founded by Seth Rogen. We don't know much about the effects yet, but we suspect the hybrid side of this strain will translate into a lovely balanced high. Bomb Cycle flowers into pointy nugs that look dense with dark green foliage, layered trichomes, and curly orange hairs throughout.
Bomb Cyclone strain effects
Bomb Cyclone strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bomb Cyclone strain reviews(2)
D........y
September 9, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
j........t
September 5, 2021