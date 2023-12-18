Bootyclapper reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bootyclapper.
Bootyclapper strain effects
Bootyclapper reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
d........b
December 18, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Long time weed smoker this is one of the best highs i’ve had. It was very euphoric and relaxing strain. It was really able to release all stress from my mind and body.
p........n
January 20, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
I loved this strain. Very pleasant & euphoric. Relaxing, takes away anxiety. Great sleep.