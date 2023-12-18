Bootyclapper
Bootyclapper is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset MAC and Big Buns. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a well-balanced experience that combines the best of both sativa and indica characteristics. Bootyclapper is renowned for its ability to provide a euphoric and relaxing high, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its genetic lineage contributes to a unique set of effects that many users find enjoyable. With a THC content typically ranging from 18% to 22%, Bootyclapper delivers a moderate to potent high, making it versatile for various occasions and activities. According to Leafly customers, Bootyclapper's effects include feelings of euphoria, relaxation, and a touch of creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bootyclapper to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Bred by Capulator, Bootyclapper features flavors that blend sweet, creamy, and earthy notes, offering a delightful and well-rounded taste experience. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its calming and soothing effects. The average price of Bootyclapper typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its balanced effects and appealing flavors make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Bootyclapper, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can be valuable for others looking to explore this strain.
