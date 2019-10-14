Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This has been my go to strain by Friday Fuego. I have Ehlers Danlos which is a debilitating connective tissue disorder. I deal with daily dislocations, nerve pain, fatigue, anxiety, severe nausea, and lack of appetite...you name it I’ve got the symptoms. This is my go to wake and bake and for sure...
this strain is straight up as nice to look at as Beyonces bum.... and the taste is amazing as well. crazy oranges and purples all over the bud. The high is real potent but didn't feel too glued to the chair I was in. would recommend this strain to anyone looking for something funky to blaze on...
Exotic looking flower. It's smell is rather sweet, like a sweet berry. It is great for a social gathering. I smoked this one after a reggae concert and despite all the people around I didn't get any social anxiety.