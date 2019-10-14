ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bootylicious
  4. Reviews

Bootylicious reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bootylicious.

14

Avatar for GORG3OUZGANSTA
Member since 2019
it gives you a euphoric high also sleepy sedation
Happy
Avatar for Urbanbarbie25
Member since 2018
This has been my go to strain by Friday Fuego. I have Ehlers Danlos which is a debilitating connective tissue disorder. I deal with daily dislocations, nerve pain, fatigue, anxiety, severe nausea, and lack of appetite...you name it I’ve got the symptoms. This is my go to wake and bake and for sure...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for xqzmua
Member since 2016
superb flavor! instantly felt the stress melt away and floated through the rest of the day.
Avatar for Kellybegonias
Member since 2019
New favorite. Simultaneously calmed and energized after smoking. Happy head high.
HappyUplifted
Avatar for Kevsants87
Member since 2019
Very good balanced high. It was perfect for my ride into work. I was still able to function properly without wanting to take a nap after a couple hours.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for DCNor10
Member since 2019
this strain is straight up as nice to look at as Beyonces bum.... and the taste is amazing as well. crazy oranges and purples all over the bud. The high is real potent but didn't feel too glued to the chair I was in. would recommend this strain to anyone looking for something funky to blaze on...
Avatar for musicdude2635
Member since 2015
Exotic looking flower. It's smell is rather sweet, like a sweet berry. It is great for a social gathering. I smoked this one after a reggae concert and despite all the people around I didn't get any social anxiety.
HappyTalkativeUplifted