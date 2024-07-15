Bored Ape
Bored Ape effects are mostly energizing.
Bored Ape strain effects
Bored Ape strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bored Ape strain reviews(3)
n........a
July 15, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
bought 7gs of this after a 2 week T break. had 2 bong rips and gradually went into a mellow yet energetic high. my eyes didn’t feel the need to sink like they usually do with other strains i smoke, makes me feel more productive and focused. munchies were insane as well
M........5
November 16, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
I love this strain it's on point with the color,texture,and smell a great night time smoke wouldn't smoke it if you have a busy day....but it's a must try 😉
p........e
May 1, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
One of the best strains I've tried. Really nice stone. Positive, uplifting and euphoric. There's nothing boring about this apeshit!
Bored Ape strain genetics
Bored Ape grow information
