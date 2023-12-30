Bosscotti reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bosscotti.
Bosscotti strain effects
Bosscotti strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Nausea
Bosscotti reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
a........7
December 30, 2023
Close enough to a perfect strain! Testing at 35.5%, it’s a sweet (literally sweet) and pleasant smoke with a great euphoric yet sedative effect.
l........2
June 25, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Very earthy, peppery taste. Really good nice chill high.
C........9
February 17, 2024
Very nice strain, good on taste and right amount of flavor! Great flower!