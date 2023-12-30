Bosscotti reviews

Bosscotti strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Bosscotti strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Lack of appetite
    100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Nausea
    100% of people say it helps with Nausea

December 30, 2023
Close enough to a perfect strain! Testing at 35.5%, it’s a sweet (literally sweet) and pleasant smoke with a great euphoric yet sedative effect.
June 25, 2024
Very earthy, peppery taste. Really good nice chill high.
February 17, 2024
Very nice strain, good on taste and right amount of flavor! Great flower!

