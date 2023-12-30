stock photo similar to Bosscotti
HybridTHC 19%CBD 0%

Bosscotti

Bosscotti is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Don Mega. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Bosscotti is known for its well-balanced effects and delicious flavors. It typically contains around 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by the skilled cultivators at Solfire Gardens, Bosscotti features the terpene profile of Caryophyllene as the dominant terpene. This terpene contributes to its spicy and earthy aroma, enhancing the overall experience. The average price of Bosscotti typically ranges from $14 to $18 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary you visit. We are still learning about Bosscotti’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bosscotti, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Bosscotti

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Bosscotti strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Bosscotti strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Lack of appetite
    100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Nausea
    100% of people say it helps with Nausea
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Bosscotti products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Bosscotti near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Bosscotti strain reviews3

December 30, 2023
Close enough to a perfect strain! Testing at 35.5%, it’s a sweet (literally sweet) and pleasant smoke with a great euphoric yet sedative effect.
2 people found this helpful
June 25, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Very earthy, peppery taste. Really good nice chill high.
February 17, 2024
Very nice strain, good on taste and right amount of flavor! Great flower!
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Bosscotti strain genetics

Strain parent
Bsi
Biscotti
parent
Bosscotti
Bssctti
Bosscotti