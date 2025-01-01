Bottle Wash
Bottle Wash is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wookie and OZ Kush. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Bottle Wash is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by GreenDot Labs, Bottle Wash features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Bottle Wash typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Bottle Wash’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bottle Wash, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
