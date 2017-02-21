We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I've been smoking many different strains lately and Brainwreck stands out from the pack. I went for a mellow hike and came across a huge old oak tree. My thoughts became a storm in my head. When did this tree start growing? What has this tree witnessed during its long life time? Did Miami hunting p...
First the taste hits like sweet pine and lingers with citrus, then the head high hits with a wave of energy and euphoria, then the strong desire to google the strain and give it a fucking A+ review on Leafly gets you here. It's a nice flower.
Still a beginner smoker so the name seemed a little intimidating, but I'm glad I went for it cause DAMN! First hybrid I've smoked where the balance of a clear heady high was matched with an equal level of body relaxation!which makes this strain perfect for any occasion and capable of adapting to wha...