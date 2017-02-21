ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Brainwreck.

Avatar for HerbalVeteran
Member since 2019
Good smoke. Helped calm my PTS and focus on my studies. User beware, overdue it and you will be bed bound. Keep the moral high!
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Katielauren10
Member since 2018
great uplifting strain. not too much of a body high but definitely gives you energy and motivation like no other in my opinion!
Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
I've been smoking many different strains lately and Brainwreck stands out from the pack. I went for a mellow hike and came across a huge old oak tree. My thoughts became a storm in my head. When did this tree start growing? What has this tree witnessed during its long life time? Did Miami hunting p...
Uplifted
Avatar for ShtickyShiva
Member since 2017
First the taste hits like sweet pine and lingers with citrus, then the head high hits with a wave of energy and euphoria, then the strong desire to google the strain and give it a fucking A+ review on Leafly gets you here. It's a nice flower.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for TheDankestBrother
Member since 2015
Dank. A relaxing, clear, focused high. Ye.
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for D00BIEN00BIE
Member since 2016
Still a beginner smoker so the name seemed a little intimidating, but I'm glad I went for it cause DAMN! First hybrid I've smoked where the balance of a clear heady high was matched with an equal level of body relaxation!which makes this strain perfect for any occasion and capable of adapting to wha...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for jlee1525
Member since 2017
Mellow high, good for having conversations and getting things done around the house. No paranoia or anxiety as you get with most H/S dominate strains. Perfect for Sunday mornings.
CreativeFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted