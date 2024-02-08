Bread And Butter reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bread And Butter.
Bread And Butter strain effects
Bread And Butter strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 13% of people say it helps with Depression
Bread And Butter reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
d........7
February 8, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
this ain't bad, it doesn't taste the best but all in all it's a good strain if you're trying to
b........t
February 7, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I tried this in live resin form. What started as a calm seas, beautiful sunset, lets do a puzzle... turned into a batteries depleted, hard reset, flip the breaker, done. My WHOLE body and mind went dark. THIS is what I want with a sativa/indica! Best use this at night, because you'll be MELTING into your mattress! The flavor is a bit off for me though. To me it tastes like what aerosol spray is like when you walk into a clouded plum of it. But it's also got an oddly buttery flavor.
l........8
January 15, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Tingly
1 bowl had me pretty good, solid head high with the a mix of a mellow and sedating body high. This is what I look for in cannabis strains, I try to stay away from heavy indices and sativas because they can be a bit too extreme but this hybrid was a perfect mix.
P........r
February 22, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Potent and fun, no paranoia and nice OG stony feels. Mediocre taste. Happy I got this preroll out of the Daily Grind in MI.
a........2
March 8, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Dis shit gas
o........5
January 7, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I felt very productive and uplifed
W........3
December 26, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I was very relaxed and it helped me sleep better
b........s
August 2, 2024
Giggly
Hungry
Fun!! tastes good but kind of makes your whole body warm lol. On top of tasting very starchy there’s also a low flavor of cilantro? mint? it is very good!!! reminds me of a mojito with a nice slice of pizza 🍹 it’s a wonder how there’s not a “bread” or “starchy” flavor option!!!