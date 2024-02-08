Bread And Butter reviews

Bread And Butter strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Relaxed

Bread And Butter strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    13% of people say it helps with Depression

February 8, 2024
this ain't bad, it doesn't taste the best but all in all it's a good strain if you're trying to
2 people found this helpful
February 7, 2024
I tried this in live resin form. What started as a calm seas, beautiful sunset, lets do a puzzle... turned into a batteries depleted, hard reset, flip the breaker, done. My WHOLE body and mind went dark. THIS is what I want with a sativa/indica! Best use this at night, because you'll be MELTING into your mattress! The flavor is a bit off for me though. To me it tastes like what aerosol spray is like when you walk into a clouded plum of it. But it's also got an oddly buttery flavor.
2 people found this helpful
January 15, 2024
1 bowl had me pretty good, solid head high with the a mix of a mellow and sedating body high. This is what I look for in cannabis strains, I try to stay away from heavy indices and sativas because they can be a bit too extreme but this hybrid was a perfect mix.
2 people found this helpful
February 22, 2024
Potent and fun, no paranoia and nice OG stony feels. Mediocre taste. Happy I got this preroll out of the Daily Grind in MI.
2 people found this helpful
March 8, 2024
Dis shit gas
2 people found this helpful
January 7, 2024
I felt very productive and uplifed
1 person found this helpful
December 26, 2023
I was very relaxed and it helped me sleep better
1 person found this helpful
August 2, 2024
Fun!! tastes good but kind of makes your whole body warm lol. On top of tasting very starchy there’s also a low flavor of cilantro? mint? it is very good!!! reminds me of a mojito with a nice slice of pizza 🍹 it’s a wonder how there’s not a “bread” or “starchy” flavor option!!!
1 person found this helpful

