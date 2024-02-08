I tried this in live resin form. What started as a calm seas, beautiful sunset, lets do a puzzle... turned into a batteries depleted, hard reset, flip the breaker, done. My WHOLE body and mind went dark. THIS is what I want with a sativa/indica! Best use this at night, because you'll be MELTING into your mattress! The flavor is a bit off for me though. To me it tastes like what aerosol spray is like when you walk into a clouded plum of it. But it's also got an oddly buttery flavor.