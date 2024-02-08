stock photo similar to Bread And Butter
Bread And Butter
aka Bread N' Butter, Bread & Butter
Bread And Butter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Donkey Butter and Baker’s Dozen. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bread And Butter is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, the average price of Bread And Butter typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bread And Butter’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bread And Butter, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Bread And Butter strain effects
Bread And Butter strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 13% of people say it helps with Depression
Bread And Butter strain reviews15
d........7
February 8, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
b........t
February 7, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
l........8
January 15, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Tingly