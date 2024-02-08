stock photo similar to Bread And Butter
Hybrid

Bread And Butter

aka Bread N' Butter, Bread & Butter

Bread And Butter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Donkey Butter and Baker’s Dozen. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bread And Butter is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, the average price of Bread And Butter typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bread And Butter’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bread And Butter, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Bread And Butter strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Relaxed

Bread And Butter strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    13% of people say it helps with Depression
Bread And Butter strain reviews15

February 8, 2024
this ain't bad, it doesn't taste the best but all in all it's a good strain if you're trying to
2 people found this helpful
February 7, 2024
2 people found this helpful
January 15, 2024
1 bowl had me pretty good, solid head high with the a mix of a mellow and sedating body high. This is what I look for in cannabis strains, I try to stay away from heavy indices and sativas because they can be a bit too extreme but this hybrid was a perfect mix.
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Bread And Butter strain genetics