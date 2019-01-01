Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Designed to uplift your senses with into euphoria, Bright Floral Light is a cross of Lemon Diesel and Grape Stomper Bx2. The strain was bred by the Gage Green Group with a focus on bringing out a lemon, grape, and diesel aroma, while also creating a balanced high that hits the body without putting you in the couch.