Bred by Green Lantern Seeds, Lemon Diesel is the child of California Sour and Lost Coast OG. This cannabis strain grows tall with dense buds, and usually fills in most during the last couple weeks of growth. Its leaves are long and broad with purple-gray color during maturity. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks. The buds have been described as smelling fruity and sweet, with a hint of a skunk. The smell and flavor have been likened to citrus and pepper, with effects that can "sneak up" on its consumer. Lemon Diesel was in the Top Ten at the Emerald Cup in 2010. 

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

384 people reported 2915 effects
Happy 57%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 51%
Relaxed 44%
Energetic 35%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 29%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
California Sour
parent
Second strain parent
Lost Coast OG
parent
Strain
Lemon Diesel
Strain child
Oregon Lemons
child

