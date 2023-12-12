Bruce Banger reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bruce Banger.
Bruce Banger strain effects
Bruce Banger strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with PTSD
Bruce Banger reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
l........3
December 12, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
I HIGHLY recommend this strain for PTSD and Complex PTSD, especially if you have a bad trauma trigger! I read on here that it was good for PTSD, and thank you to Leafly and those who reported/reviewed, because I would not have gotten through the last week as well as I have without Bruce Banger (and my mix). I mixed Bruce Banger from Secret Nature (online) with Jelly Roll from Foxhole Farms (also, online) about 50/50, and it has been amazing!! :) I am still mostly clear headed (depending on how much you smoke; I dry herb vape), but there is this warm blanket and a smile type SLIGHT floatiness in the head (I think there has to be to overcome the physiological reactions to triggers). And I just feel peaceful, happy, serene, not escaping but feeling wrapped in a warm blanket of clouds and love. And it truly seemed to heal my triggers much faster! Not just when I was high! I felt a cumulative effect. And I love that I can cry it out, pray and work through it, talk to someone, and then start moving on after a trigger like this. I’m not escaping the problem, but it did the thing everyone needs when badly triggered (PTSD/CPTSD triggers), it helped me deal with it and work through it, without spiraling down too much AND without unhealthy escapism. So if you’re battling some incredibly hard things, as I know many of us are, I definitely recommend this for any time of day. My mix I mentioned: It’s uplifting, slightly giggly in the healthy happy way, happy, at peace with yourself and everything, relaxed, soothing, and not drowsy unless you ingest a lot of it. I could ingest more to help my brain wind down for sleep, or I could ingest less to help me get through this during the day as myself now able to control my response to the painful trigger. I don’t recommend this if you like super clearheaded (like Durban Poison) sativas, but it’s not very head floaty feeling. It’s a great anytime strain. Grateful to God for creating this incredible plant to help us! :)
J........s
August 2, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Great daytime strain! The live resin is great on the go and a good pick me up. I highly recommend with a nice hot cup of joe.
e........y
December 26, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Smoked a pre roll of it and that shits got me lit on Christmas night!!
s........f
July 5, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Can feel the high in head mostly and that is not my preference. Strain does taste lovely and is a good one to mix with others in my experience
b........s
November 10, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
I once took a chance - ordered these Bruce Banger seeds from Seedsman (always) and as usual arrived in great shape and I popped them right away . Harvest was medium - smell killer - upon my exit from the grow life it was my go to get me buzzed every time hurb. 4 years of puffin and floating before I had to quit growing - try it you will love it.