I HIGHLY recommend this strain for PTSD and Complex PTSD, especially if you have a bad trauma trigger! I read on here that it was good for PTSD, and thank you to Leafly and those who reported/reviewed, because I would not have gotten through the last week as well as I have without Bruce Banger (and my mix). I mixed Bruce Banger from Secret Nature (online) with Jelly Roll from Foxhole Farms (also, online) about 50/50, and it has been amazing!! :) I am still mostly clear headed (depending on how much you smoke; I dry herb vape), but there is this warm blanket and a smile type SLIGHT floatiness in the head (I think there has to be to overcome the physiological reactions to triggers). And I just feel peaceful, happy, serene, not escaping but feeling wrapped in a warm blanket of clouds and love. And it truly seemed to heal my triggers much faster! Not just when I was high! I felt a cumulative effect. And I love that I can cry it out, pray and work through it, talk to someone, and then start moving on after a trigger like this. I’m not escaping the problem, but it did the thing everyone needs when badly triggered (PTSD/CPTSD triggers), it helped me deal with it and work through it, without spiraling down too much AND without unhealthy escapism. So if you’re battling some incredibly hard things, as I know many of us are, I definitely recommend this for any time of day. My mix I mentioned: It’s uplifting, slightly giggly in the healthy happy way, happy, at peace with yourself and everything, relaxed, soothing, and not drowsy unless you ingest a lot of it. I could ingest more to help my brain wind down for sleep, or I could ingest less to help me get through this during the day as myself now able to control my response to the painful trigger. I don’t recommend this if you like super clearheaded (like Durban Poison) sativas, but it’s not very head floaty feeling. It’s a great anytime strain. Grateful to God for creating this incredible plant to help us! :)