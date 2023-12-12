Bruce Banger
Bruce Banger is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing OG Kush with Strawberry Diesel with big, calyx-drenched Kush buds in Diesel’s lime green tones. It is similar to Bruce Banner, but they have different breeders. The effects of this strain are believed to be energizing and creative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review. Bruce Banger is believed to be 20% THC and 1% CBD. The dominant terpene in Bruce Banger is caryophyllene; it’s got a diesel nose laced with tart strawberries. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of depression and PTSD. The original breeder of Bruce Banger is Seedsman.
Bruce Banger strain effects
Bruce Banger strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with PTSD
