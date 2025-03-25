Bubba Banner reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubba Banner.
Bubba Banner strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Bubba Banner strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
d........y
March 25, 2025
Creative
Happy
Harvested 5-13-24 by Level Up Holdings LLC., MI., Branded: Level Up. 34.18% ThC, 0.19% CBD. Faint vanilla dough, faint lemon, vanilla lemon cookies. One single giant 3 1/2g nugget, extremely hard and dense. Large, lumpy, clumpy shaped nug. Ample rust colored hairs, dark green flower, coated on kief thick trichomes with no sparkle. Covered in Black Raspberry Postules. No distinct Indica spade/shoulders. Smooth sweet, zero cough smoke. Dry fruitwood smoke, touch of bitter on tongue. Mild euphoria, calm, relaxing, deep internal muscle relaxation. Soothe stomach, mild, mild euphoria, no kick at all.
C........2
April 12, 2022
It leaves me in a warm blanket feeling on days or night my anxiety is crazy.KC Headchange brand is so tasty too kinda fruity. Don’t pass it
W........9
January 26, 2022
Hungry
Dry eyes
Definitely a new favorite!!! Helps to relax and ease pain . If you are a light smoker don't have any plans . Lol