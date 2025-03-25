Harvested 5-13-24 by Level Up Holdings LLC., MI., Branded: Level Up. 34.18% ThC, 0.19% CBD. Faint vanilla dough, faint lemon, vanilla lemon cookies. One single giant 3 1/2g nugget, extremely hard and dense. Large, lumpy, clumpy shaped nug. Ample rust colored hairs, dark green flower, coated on kief thick trichomes with no sparkle. Covered in Black Raspberry Postules. No distinct Indica spade/shoulders. Smooth sweet, zero cough smoke. Dry fruitwood smoke, touch of bitter on tongue. Mild euphoria, calm, relaxing, deep internal muscle relaxation. Soothe stomach, mild, mild euphoria, no kick at all.