Bubba Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubba Cake.
Bubba Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
4 people reported 6 effects
- Feelings
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
25% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Bubba Cake near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.