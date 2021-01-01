Loading…

Bubba Cake

HybridTHC 20%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Relaxed
Talkative
Sleepy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 5 reviews

Bubba Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Bubba Cake - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Bubba Cake effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

4 people reported 6 effects
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
25% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused

