Celebrating one of the UK’s most famous strains, Bubba Cheese Auto crosses UK Cheese with Bubba Kush and a ruderalis, allowing growers to quickly produce a stinky autoflowering treat. The strain possesses a pungent aroma of ripe fruit and blue cheese that’s accompanied by a long-lasting high. With two famous strains in the mix, Bubba Cheese Auto is a great addition to autoflowering genetics.