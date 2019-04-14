ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bubba Doja is a hard hitter with a long duration. It is great for nerve pain and sleep.
Relaxed
Love this strain more than every other one I’ve tried at different dispensaries. Makes you feel very sleepy and relaxed. Highly recommend for anyone with anxiety.
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Rise has the best flower in Florida!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Picked this up for my 4/20 holiday &amp; it was.....ok. The leafly description of taste and appearance are spot on. I’m not sure I’m ready to dismiss this strain b/c I feel like this was a grower issue &amp; not the strain itself. It’s a bit harsh despite being sticky &amp; wet. THC level at 20% b...
Hungry
Whoa. I’m floating and I swear, my eyes are on the verge of rolling back into my head. Feels like I’m moving in slow motion.
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Very dank, shiny pine. Covered in frost. Best legal flower in Florida right now. Rise.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Really like this one. Great in a J. Soothing to the mind, invigorating to the body with a smooth onset.
